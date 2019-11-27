Fire Damages Back Porch, Kitchen Of Oneonta Home

Four Fire Companies Save House

ONEONTA – A fire at a home on Winney Hill Road in Oneonta started on the back porch and spread into the kitchen, but fire companies were able to put it out before it consumed the whole house, Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon reported.

According to Pidgeon, the fire at the house on 290 Winney Hill Road, a neighbor called in the fire, which started on the back porch at 5:16 p.m. Oneonta, West Oneonta, Franklin and Franklin FAST were on the scene, with Otego and Laurens Fire and EMS squads on standby and for coverage, and fire fighters quickly knocked the fire down.

The occupant was not home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The fire is still under investigation, but Pidgeon said the home can still be occupied.