First Night Frolics At Foothills!

12/31/2018

First Night Frolics Underway At Foothills!

Leah Puylara and her friend Owen Meade, Milford, help add to the music as part of the the First Night festivities, now underway at Foothills. With music, dancing, magic, a make-your-own-sundae bar and more, the festivities go on until midnight to help Oneonta ring in 2019. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)