First SUNY Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

ONEONTA – One month after a COVID-19 outbreak infected more than 700 students, the first SUNY Oneonta employee has tested positive, Kim MacLeod, Associate Director of Communications, announced this evening.

According to MacLeod, the affected employee was last on campus yesterday and is now isolating at home. Per its Fall 2020 Re-start Plan protocol, the college has performed enhanced cleaning in the affected employee’s workspace and all communal spaces the employee recently occupied.

The college has notified the Otsego County Department of Health to provide contact tracing and advised others on campus who have had close contact with the employee to be screened. The college provides free, weekly COVID-19 tests on campus to employees and students.

In April, after students were sent home from campus, three employees tested positive.