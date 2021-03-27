For Whom The Bell Tolls

Chris Gustafson, top, counts the chimes as Rev. Mark Montfort rings the church bell at First Presbyterian Church in Oneonta this morning. Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing Brenda L. Utter, Morris, who was the first COVID related death in Otsego County.

In the past year since Utter’s passing 55 residents have died from COVID 19, and this morning members of the congregation took turns ringing the bell in memory of those who were lost. “This is a somber anniversary for the community.” said Montfort, “We didn’t ring the bell for those who believed the way we do, vote how we vote or for any other consideration. We’re all in this together and each loss is a loss for everyone. We rang the bell for all who have gone on and for everyone who is still here.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)