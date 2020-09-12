Free Rapid Testing Tuesday, Wednesday At Armory

ONEONTA – The Otsego County Department of Health will offer two more chances to get a free, rapid-test for COVID-19 Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 15-16.

The tests will be offered from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy St. All Otsego County residents are eligible, but reservations are required and can be made by calling (607) 547-4279.

The tests are offered as a partnership with Bassett Healthcare and the state Department of Health,

