Funeral For Maestro Charles Schneider To Be Streamed Online

ONEONTA – The funeral services for Maestro Charles Schneider, the longtime music director of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, will be streamed online from the New Hartford Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. this afternoon, according to an email sent out by the CSO.

Schneider died Friday, Oct. 9, at age 84, at his Frankfort home.

Tom Morgan, Janet Nepkie, Carlton Clay and Rayna Schneider will be among those who give words of tribute, and The Rev. Dr. Sue Wriggle will give the homily.

In addition to the live-stream, the video will be available for viewing after the service has concluded.