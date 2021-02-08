Game-Playing Lishansky Family Audition For GSN’s Family Feud

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The Lishansky family of West Oneonta will be virtually auditioning for GSN’s hit game show, Family Feud, on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon.

The family, who has been practicing for the show with question cards every day since they landed the audition, is “excited” for the opportunity.

“In COVID times, this is a happy note,” matriarch Eileen Lishansky said of the socially distanced format for auditioning.

“We’re a game-playing family; this gives us something to look forward to,” she continued.

Lishansky’s daughter, Katie Lossi of Oneonta applied for the show when she saw episodes were to be filmed in upstate NY.

“We watch the show often,” Lishansky said, adding that Lossi submitted a “crazy, funny family video” to the show in which Lishansky, “told (Lossi) not to (submit it); we sounded ridiculous.”

The 15-minute virtual audition is both “brief” and meant to be “lively” according to Lishansky, adding that she’s “not sure what to expect.”

Auditioning on Feb. 17, alongside her husband Rob, son from Brooklyn Matthew, son from Nashville Kevin and her son-in-law Mark of Oneonta, Lishansky looks forward to “having fun with this opportunity.”

According to Lishansky, six people audition, of which five – if any – are selected for filming.

They should have the results within a month after auditioning, Lishansky said.