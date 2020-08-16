GOP Committee Deciding On Next County Judge

MEETING UNDERWAY AT OTESAGA

The six candidates for Otsego county judge gathered a few minutes ago in The Otesaga Ballroom in Cooperstown, where deliberations are underway at this hour on who will succeed Brian D. Burns of Oneonta on the county bench. All attorneys, the candidates, from left, are Rich Brown, Mike Getman, Susan Lettis, Jill Ghaleb, Mike Trosset and Will Green. Inset right, County Republican Chairman Vince Casale calls the meeting of the county committee to order; in the foreground are county board Chairman Dave Bliss and Jan Bartow, Middlefield committeeman. A Sixth District judicial convention Tuesday selected Judge Burns to succeeded Michael V. Coccomo as state Supreme Court judge, creating the county court vacancy. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)