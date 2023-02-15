HAMILL: Support for Drnek, But With Questions

Letter from Andrew Hamill

In recent/positive news, the City of Oneonta was given a federal grant to help combat the homeless situation. I firmly support this effort.

The only drawback I feel that needs to be addressed is where they are going to go. I fully support Mayor Drnek in his efforts and crusade to address the situation, but I also feel that there needs to be additional funding by either federal or state agencies to help restore old/historical buildings to turn them into housing units for homeless, low-income, and other housing for those who are displaced.

If the question is raised of how to address the upkeep of such housing in regard to the entire exterior and interior of the building, the answer is that it would be based on what the occupant’s income is.

Andrew Hamill

Oneonta