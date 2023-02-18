HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

CONCERT—3 p.m. The Oneonta Community Concert Band presents the “Good Ol’ Summer in Winter” Concert, featuring Kerri L. Hogle conducting. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or visit foothillspac.org

LIBRARY LOVERS—Head down to the library for fun school-break activities, “Make/Do” cardboard crafts and much more. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CPR COURSE—10 a.m. For American Heart Month, locals in the healthcare field are invited to learn to perform CPR presented by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services. Free. Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4328 or visit facebook.com/LaurensEMS

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

BINGO FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. Join Superheroes in Ripped Jeans to celebrate National Justice for Animals Week. Play Bingo with your friends and win fun prizes, bid on fabulous basket raffles, and enter the 50/50 raffle to support the shelter operations and cost for new building renovation. Bingo is free with a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $10. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-0035 or visit facebook.com/RootsBrewingCompany/