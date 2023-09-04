HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 10

CANNABIS 101—6:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Federated Garden Club to learn all about cannabis with local farmer Jeremiah Ford. Learn about the historic uses, benefits, drawbacks, and the current economic and political climate around it. Free, open to the public. Held at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Prepare your taxes with the aid of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

COLLEGE COMEDY—9-10 p.m. Join Michael Misko for an evening of “90% comedy, the other half is sleight of hand.” Misko’s greatest asset is the ability to combine comedy and sleight-of-hand technique to form an evening of entertainment. Tickets, $6/person. Hunt Union Waterfront, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities