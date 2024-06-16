Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 17

Learn to Make Sweet Treats
with a Nutrition Educator

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Lunch and Learn: Sweet Treats.” Make a delicious desert with nutrition educator Kimberly Ferstler, Cornell Cooperative Extension. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. (during lunch). “One-on-One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger cabbage casserole, green beans, applesauce and peanut butter cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DANCE—7 p.m. “Easy Line Dancing.” Low impact line dancing. Free. Held Mondays through September. Will move indoors if raining. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-5909.

