HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Oneonta Literary Festival

LITERARY FEST—festb@hartwick.edu or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/oneonta-literary-festival/

11 a.m. Poetry Slam workshop with Willy Palomo. Huntington Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

1:30-3:30 p.m. “Write Your Story in Just 2 Hours.” Workshop with Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

4 p.m. Reading with Rebecca Weil at the Writers Salon. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta.

7 p.m. Reading with Stephen Kuusisto. Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.

9 p.m. Poetry Slam. B-Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta.

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

DRIVER COURSE—9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. “AARP Smart Driver Safety Course.” Defensive driving techniques, new traffic laws and the rules of the road. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Final market of the season. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

BEAUTIFICATION—9 a.m. to noon. “Daffodil Day.” The Oneonta Garden Club will distribute free bags of multi-color daffodils to area residents for community beautification. First come, first served. Oneonta Farmers’ Market, Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Basket Weaving Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd/

HALLOWEEN—9 a.m. “Unadilla Zombie Run 5K.” Benefit for Unadilla Feral TNR fund. Fees apply; registration required. Held at 214 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/GoUnadillaNY

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CLASS—10 a.m. “Understanding Estate and Elder Law Planning.” Free; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd/

ARTS AND CRAFTS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Felting Workshop with Anne Gohorel.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/felting-with-anne-gohorel/

HALLOWEEN—10 a.m. to noon. “Pumpkin Painting.” Includes coffee, hot cocoa and Halloween fun. Cooperstown Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

HALLOWEEN—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Schenevus Shriek Show.” Costume contests, historic carousel, food trucks, trick-or-treating, authors, crafters, artists, artisans and more. Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Gilbert Lake Ramble with Tom Walsh.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/gilbert-lake-ramble-with-tom-walsh

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall – Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Early Technology Day.” Watch and participate in ancient crafts, from flint knapping to early archery. Includes displays and a chance to have finds evaluated by experts. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

HOUSING—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Fair Housing 101: Tenants’ Rights Workshop.” Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. tmartin@cnyfairhousing.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “CrazyCool Part II: Extended.” Open each Saturday in October. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MUSEUM—11 a.m. “Tour & Storytime for Families.” Included with museum admission. Held each Saturday in October. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Beginner Stone Setting.” All materials provided. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

MUSIC—11 a.m. to 11 p.m. “Campfire Jams Music Festival.” Live music, vendors, food/beer trucks and more. Tickets required. Cooperstown, KOA Tin Alley Barn, 565 Ostrander Road, Richfield Springs. (800) 562-3402 or visit https://www.facebook.com/KOACooperstown

HALLOWEEN—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Spooktacular Harvest Festival.” Candy, vendors, music and animals. Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way, Utica. (315) 738-0472 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UticaZoo

WALKING TOUR—Noon to 5 p.m. “Tour of Historic Oneonta Churches.” Admission by donation; registration not required. Start at Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory

FALL—1-4 p.m. “13th Annual Soup Tasting & Craft Fair.” Soups, autumnal wares, guided tours, presentation on the Stone Arabia Battle/Battlefield, 50/50 raffle and more. Admission fees. Van Alstyne Homestead Museum, 42 Moyer Street, Canajoharie. vanalstynehomestead@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/VanAlstyneHomestead

HALLOWEEN—1-4 p.m. “Trunk or Treat.” Presented by Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In at Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Tom-Dougs-Cruise-In-100085435517904/

OPERA—1 p.m. “Grounded.” Live steam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Large Type Book Selection Committee.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HISTORY—2 p.m. “Legends & Leaders of Otsego County.” Otsego County has a rich history, with many leaders and legends. Come hear about some of our local history, presented by Debra Mackensie. Free. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

CHILI SUPPER—4:30-7 p.m. Fees apply. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-4656 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PierstownGrange

HALLOWEEN—5 p.m.; judging at 6 p.m. “Pumpkin Palooza: Pumpkin Carving Contest.” Win prizes for scariest, funniest, original and people’s choice. Worcester-Schenevus Library, Pavilion, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

GUIDED WALK—5 p.m. “3rd Annual Guided Theater Walk: Microcosm 2024—Time Warp.” The Party Theater at The Mutual Aid Society, 1863 County Highway 30, Stamford. https://jointhepartynow.com/coming-up/

GHOST TOUR—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” Six tours each night; last one departs at 8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 10/25 and 10/26. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOUR—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour the hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered there for over two centuries. Also held 10/25 and 10/26. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “A Rock & Roll Revue.” John Thompson and the Elusive Gems perform music of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Presented by Helios Care. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical.” Fees apply; registration required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 10/20. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TriTownTheatreInc

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Faculty Showcase Concert 2.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Frankenstein.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

