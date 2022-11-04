HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The Orpheus Theater presents ‘Young Frankenstein’ featuring fun tunes from ‘Transylvania Mania’ to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz.’ The production is sure to leave the audience in stitches. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate handcrafted and handmade wares made by our regional artists and get into the holiday spirit. Will include soups, baked goods for sale from the Palatine society. Admission is free. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit arkellmuseum.org

CRAFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Get in the holiday mood and bring your family and friends out to support over 70 local vendors. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

DAY OF THE DEAD – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Graduate Program for free, family friendly celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents ‘La Traviata’ the tragic love story set against the hypocrisy of the upper-class. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

JUNIOR/SENIOR PLAY – 2 p.m. The students of the Cooperstown Central School present ‘She Kills Monsters’ a dramatic comedy about Agnes Evans who discovers the D&D world of her sister, Tilly, after her tragic death. Tickets, $10 at the door. Rated Pg13 for mild language and battle scenes. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

CHILI SUPPER – 4 p.m. ‘till it’s all gone. Bring your friends and hang out with the neighbors over a bowl of Chili (vegetarian option available), with cornbread, salad, dessert, & a beverage. Dinner is $9/person, eat-in or take-out. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. 607-237-2930 or visit facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100021804186013/

EXHIBIT LECTURE – 4 – 5:30 p.m. Learn about Elliott Erwitt’s unique approach to taking photographs in lecture ‘Cold Wars and Hot Assignments: Traveling with Photographer Elliott Erwitt’ about his background in photojournalism and how it shaped his art and observational skills. Accompanies exhibit ‘The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt’ on view through 12/31. Free, open to the public. Suggested donation, $10/adult. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

THEATER – 2 & 7:30 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present comedy Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy, ‘Exhibit This!’ featuring 13 short skits based on art work displayed at The Met. Tickets, $20/general admission. Wieting Theater, 168 Main Street, Worcester. Visit catskillplayers.org