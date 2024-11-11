HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Chamber Concert at Hartwick College

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held Tuesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson at (607) 267-7427 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is pineapple pepper pork, seasoned rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and peaches. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WEBINAR—Noon. “Implementing Outdoor Recreation on the Farm.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Ancestry: Library vs. Home Edition.” Digital Services Librarian Brian Lee compares versions of Ancestry.com, how to use them in genealogical research, and how to best use DNA in research. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

POTTERY—3:15 p.m. “Smithy Kids: Gift Making Workshop for the Little Smithy.” Held Tuesdays through 12/10. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithyarts.org/classes-workshops

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday. The Local Bird, 139 Main, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

COOKING—6 p.m. “German Cooking Class.” Recipes included. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

