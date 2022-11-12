HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

VETERANS—1-3 p.m. Veterans are invited to explore the resource available to them in Otsego County at the Resource fair. Then, the Oneonta Community Concert Band will present “A Tribute To America’s Veterans” at 3. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

THEATER – 2 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Sweat’ by Lynn Nottage. The play focuses on the drama between friends when one become a manager, the other does not, then the union goes on strike while the management locks out the workers and the labor and racial tension begins to affect the 2 womens friendship. General admission, $5. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows