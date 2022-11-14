HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

COMMUNITY HIKE – 9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be at Star Field, Cooperstown, with hike leaders Jendy Murphy and Paul Wehren. (518) 605-5642 or visit susqadk.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. 101 C Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. Free drop-in support group for community members aged 18+ to cope with grief and loss as facilitated by specifically trained staff. This is a safe space to understand the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Hosted by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support