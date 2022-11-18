HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

SYMPHONY – 7 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra presents their second concert ‘Slavic Spirit’ featuring some of Maestro Maciej Zoltowski favorite works from his native Poland and neighboring Bohemia like ‘The Bartered Bride’ overture by Smetana and Symphony #6 by Dvořák. Tickets, $40/adult at the door. Held at The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 436-2670 or visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta by December 9. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

GRAND BREAKFAST —8 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy deliciou Pancake and Sausage breakfast to support the St. James Mission Team and their sponsored village in the Dominican Republic. This year they purchasing medicines for the village and your support would be greatly appreciated. Cost is by donation. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta.

WINTER CRAFT FAIR —9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come support the Oneonta Middle School and have a fun day with vendors, food, festivities, gift wrapping, a pie sale, and more. Stop at the main desk to enter the drawing for the gift basket. Proceeds support student activities for the 6th, 7th, & 8th grades. Oneonta Middle School Gymnasium, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8200 or visit oneontacsd.org

HOLIDAY BAZAAR—10 a.m.-2 p.m. Super Heroes Humane Society host fun bazaar featuring Sterling, Gemstone, Vintage & Costume Jewelry; Christmas Decorations, Collectibles, Plants, Furniture & Misc items. Also includes 20+ RAFFLES of baskets, pottery, & a Brand new Women’s bike & Hello Kitty Sewing machine!!! Find fun gifts for friends, family, and maybe yourself too. Held at 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

PRIDE ALLIANCE —11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Otsego Pride Alliance presents a Holiday Bazaar. Features holiday items from local vendors. Find that perfect gift here. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit facebook.com/otsegopride/

ART WORKSHOP —11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join artist Celia Buchanan for workshop “Faux Finishing & Acrylic Techniques,” exploring the world of textures that can be achieved with acrylic, gels, mediums, and paints in everything from painting to home decor. Tickets, $45 which includes materials. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/faux-finishing-acrylic-techniques/

THANKSGIVING – 3 p.m. Create an autumnal floral centerpiece to decorate your Thanksgiving table. Hosted by The Local Gal with proceeds going to Ten Fold Plus. Community Room, Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

POTLUCK DINNER—6 p.m. The Greater Milford Historical Association invites the community to bring a dish to pass and to share gratitude for the good of the past year. Board members will provide hot & cold cider, coffee, and desserts. Will include music by members of the Stoddard Hollow String Band, and attendees will receive free membership to the GMHA. Held at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, 7 North Main Street, Milford. (607) 431-9663 or e-mail thefiddlesmith@160nogugmail.com