HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-03-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, December 3

HOLIDAY PARADE —10 a.m. Come out for some holiday cheer and celebrate Santa’s arrival in the “Home for the Holidays” Parade. Followed by the Mice on Main Scavenger hunt. Main Street Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

GINGERBREAD JUBILEE—11 a.m. Community members, organizations, businesses and others create their most creative gingerbread houses on the theme of their favorite board game. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

FESTIVAL OF TREES—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Decorate your own 6-ft. artificial Christmas tree (must include, but not limited to, a garland, lights, tree topper, skirt, and ornaments), sponsor a tree to be decorated on your behalf ($150), and enter to win your favorite tree in the raffle. Come see the holiday creativity on display. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

HOLIDAY WREATH—9 a.m. to noon. Join Oneonta Garden Club members Wendy Willis and Sharon Herrmann for a fun Holiday Grapevine Wreath workshop. Admission, $15-$20. Supplies included. Registration required. Lord & Lady Farm, 2443 State Highway 28, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

POP-UP-SHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by this holiday artisan pop-up shop to find one-of-a-kind gifts. Includes local vendors, foodtruck and holiday festivities. Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205, Hartwick. Visit facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

ARTISAN FAIR —10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce presents a fair featuring local vendors, food, beverages, holiday music, Candy Cane Hunt, Santa and a tree lighting at Chalybeate Park. Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 339-4792 or visit sharonspringschamber.org/holidayartisanfaire

HOLIDAY RUN —10 a.m. Break out your ugliest Holiday Sweater for this fun “Rockin’ Around Cooperstown” Run/Walk. Shake off the holiday meals, visit the shops in the village, bring the kids for a Santa visit and get in Santa’s good graces because the proceeds of this run support Helios Care. Registration required, $25/individual. Presented by Clark Sports Center. Begins on Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com/events/2022-rockin-around-cooperstown-ugly-sweater-runwalk/

HOLIDAY WEEKEND—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Head out to Cherry Valley for a whole weekend of holiday shopping, food, performances by the Happy Haggs, artist led workshops, and a visit from Santa. Held in Cherry valley. Visit facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz

ART WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. Drop in to make a book with artist Jenn LeJeune. All materials/instruction provided during the Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

FESTIVE STRINGS —3 p.m. Join the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra for holiday concert featuring the strings section performing works by Mozart, Dvořák and more, conducted by Maestro Maciej Żółtowski. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/fenimoreco

CHRISTMAS CONCERT—3 p.m. Catskill Choral Society holds their Christmas Concert for the first time in three years. “Christmas with Brass” concert features the choir with 11 piece brass ensemble, piccolo, and percussion performing “12 Days of Christmas,” “Christmas Cantata,” and “The Angel Choir & The Trumpeter.” Tickets, $25/adult & $20/senior. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-7008 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

CANDLELIGHT TOUR—3-8 p.m. Explore the historic village in its winter finery in an hour-long tour. Guides will take guests around the sparkling grounds by lantern light and share stories of Decembers past, Christmas stories, and how the holidays were celebrated in Upstate New York. Limited to 14/tour. Registration required. Tickets, $20/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

UGLY SWEATER DANCE—7-10 p.m. Pull out your ugliest sweater (or make one) and dance with Bigger Dreams Productions. Includes toy drive, Karaoke by donation, cash bar, snacks, fun music, great fun, fun people and much more. Tickets, $10/person. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. www.BiggerDreamsProductions.org