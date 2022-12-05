HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

REOPENING—10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join the Helios Care Thirft Shop and Boutique to celebrate their reopening at their new location. At this thrift shop 100% of the proceeds go to support local hospice families in their time of personal need. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 5626 State Highway 7, Price Chopper Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. SUNY Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

HOLIDAY PAINTING—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for holiday art class. Learn to paint a Christmas Tree on canvas. Registration REQUIRED. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/