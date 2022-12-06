HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-07-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit,“Reduce, Re-use, Refuse,” featuring works created by Cynthia Falk’s visual anthropology class on the waste created by our disposables-focused culture and how to act sustainably. Open Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-2445 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. AO Fox Memorial Hospital Levine Center, One Norton Avenue, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details