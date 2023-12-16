HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Fly Creek Holiday Tree Lighting

OPEN HOUSE—3-4 p.m. “Holiday Caroling and Tree Lighting.” All welcome for an open house followed at 4 p.m. by caroling and the lighting of the Fly Creek Fire Company tree at the intersection of State Route 28 and County Highway 26. Followed at 6 p.m. by a visit with Santa on the district fire truck. Fly Creek residents are invited to register so Santa can stop at their addresses to deliver holiday goodies. Fly Creek Fire Company, 811 County Route 26, Fly Creek. FlyCreekChief@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Volunteer-Fire-Company-100064896811667/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. “Alternative Christmas Market.” Coffee hour, then browse the assembled local and charitable organizations to make a donation. Includes the Cooperstown Food Pantry, Council of Senior Citizens, more. Parish Hall, Christ Church, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9555 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/alternative-christmas-market/

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Hartwick Christmas Craft Fair.” Support local vendors and the Hartwick Homeschool LEAH Chapter. The Meeting House, 3080 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073433225530

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wassailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

SANTA—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” Nearly 40 light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Happy Pawliday Bingo!!” Last bingo of 2023 to support the Super Heroes Humane Society. Includes raffles, prizes. $10 minimum drink/food purchase to play. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub/