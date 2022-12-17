HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS—5-10 p.m. Drive through beautifully decorated Neahwa Park, featuring more than 40 displays from local businesses, individuals and organizations celebrating the holidays. Open evenings 12/18 through 1/1. Neahwa Park, 1 Neahwa Place, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/calendar

SANTA VISIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and get the holiday shopping done at the Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wish list. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS CAROL—3 p.m. Enjoy a live annual performance of the classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. Directed and performed by local community members. Admission, $18/adult. Performed at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

MUSIC—7 p.m. Musicians Celebrating Music presents an evening of Mozart with the Castalia String Quartet featuring oboist Cathryn Jones and clarinetist Richard MacDowell. Highlights of the performance will include Mozart’s Oboe Quartet and Clarinet Quintet. Free. Held at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/ruth.berry.332

TRUE CRIME—7-10 p.m. Watch the local true crime film, “A Roadhouse Coup,” about the life and crimes of Eva Coo, a 1930s Oneonta tavern owner convicted of the murder of one of her charges and executed for this crime. The film was filmed locally with many local faces. Tickets, $20 general admission (plus fees if reserving online). Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org