HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 9/11 Commemorative Run 09-04-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

HEROES RUN – 9 a.m. Come Commemorate 20 years since 9/11 with local firefighters, Assemblymen Salka and Oberacker, and others. An a capella group will be singing ‘God Bess America’ and there will be a flag raising ceremony ahead of the run. Will feature a 5K and 10K run starting at 10 a.m. Cost, $20 for the 10K. Proceeds will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Begins and Ends at the Fly Creek Fire Station, 607-547-5469 or visit www.facebook.com/Fly-Creek-Volunteer-Fire-Company-409995299193467/

RECOVERY RUN – 9 a.m. Join the Rothenberger Road to Recovery Run in the 10K, 5K, or 1K run or walk. This run is in memory of Lucas Rothenberger and for those who have lost a loved one to addiction and to provide knowledge and education on the reality of recovery. The whole family is invited. Cost, $30 for the 10K. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-267-4435 or visit rothenbergerrun.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11053

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visitnysfair.ny.gov

BEER FESTIVAL – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Drop by for the inaugural BriteVibes Beer festival featuring 30+ breweries from all around New York State offering free samples as well as artisan vendors, experiential exhibitors, food trucks, and live music. 21+ Only. Admission, $75 for the full day. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-544-1800 or visit www.ommegang.com/event/britevibes-festival/

MARKET – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come find products be local artisans at open air market. Includes vendors selling everything from artisan coffee to soaps, and crafts. Parking at 1406 NY-7, Afton. E-mail events@6zero7.com or visit aftonmarket.weebly.com

COOPERSTOWN ARTISAN FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come shop the works of 21+ vendors from across Upstate New York. There’s everything from woodwork, purses, jewelry, pottery, soaps, and much more available to browse and even purchase. There will be live music and food available. On the lawn at the Otsego County Courthouse, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info

FINE ART FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check out the beautiful exhibits of arts and crafts available from upstate New York artisans, artists, and others this weekend at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/fine-arts-on-the-lawn.html

EXHIBIT TOUR – 2 p.m. Visit the Haudenosaunee cultural center at the reproduction Mohawk bark house and original Seneca log house for interactive exploration with a museum teacher. Meet at the Kiosk. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

MEET ME ON MAIN – 5 p.m. Come out to shop on Main Street Oneonta, which is closing to trafic for the last time this season to become a pedestrian mall with on street dining, vendors, puppies and kittens from the Susquehanna SPCA, and performances on 3 stages. Headlining this evening will be Becca Frame and the Tall Boys performing at 5 followed by The Mighty Blues Maneuver band at 7. Main Street, Oneonta.

MOVIE NIGHT – 7 p.m. Join the Richfield Springs Library and the community center for a showing of ‘Scoob!’ Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/