HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BOOK CLUB – 2 p.m. Read novels by Patrick O’Brien, who was inspired by the works of Jane Austen to write about the adventures of men at sea set on the backdrops of Napoleonic wars. This week the group discusses ‘Post Captain.’ Books available at the library. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/