HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: American Heritage Concert with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra 05-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 14

SYMPHONY – 7 p.m. The Catskill Symphony Orchestra presents their final concert of the season ‘American Heritage,’ celebrating American composers of the 20th century including Florence Price (Violin Concerto No. 1), Amy Beach (Gaelic Symphony), and George Whitefield Chadwick (Rip Van Winkle Overture) and will feature solo violinist Er-Gene Kahng. Health guidelines will be followed. Cost is $35/adult at the door. Alumni Field House, Dewar Arena, SUNY Oneonta. Visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org

BIRD WALK – 7 – 9 a.m. Join Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-President, Becky Gretton for morning walk to spot the early birds. Beginners welcome. Dress for the weather, bring binoculars & a bird guide. Free, pre-registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/morning-birding-at-mohican-2/

CLEAN SWEEP – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Residents of Hartwick are invited to clean up hartwick for 2022 by disposing of old household furniture, yard trash, green waste, & scrap metal at the Town Hall. Contact Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez to arrange pick up if unable (Cost, $20). No household garbage or hazardous waste. Televisions, electronics, mattresses, tires & more may also be disposed of for the usual county fee. Also, find usable items at Clean Sweep Yard Sale. Town Hall, 103 Town Dr., Hartwick. 607-547-8070 or visit www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick/

RIVER PADDLE – 9 – 11 a.m. Enjoy a leisurely paddle down the Susquehanna River with Rotary District 7170 Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group (ESRAG). All paddler levels welcome. Cost, $10 which covers both days. (Do NOT go to Crumhorn Lake). Starts at the Crumhorn Pond Fishing Access, Susquehanna State Forest. 607-687-3263 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/susquehanna-river-paddle-organized-by-rotary-district-7170/

MEET THE MAKERS – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop in new emporium to meet the makers behind their selection of locally sourced art, craft, food, & beverages. Will include samples, outdoor activities, demonstrations & more. Pickin’ Patch Emporium, 7487 St. Hwy. 7, Maryland. 607-638-6086 or visit www.facebook.com/ThePickinPatchEmporium/

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Clearing out books this spring? Donate them to your local library for the summer books sale. Side Entrance, Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

EXHIBIT TOUR – 10 – 11 a.m. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. New and expecting mothers are invited to join Building Healthy Families, Bassett Healthcare, and other medical and early childhood organizations for the 8th annual community baby shower. Get free gifts, prizes, enjoy games & presentations and learn what the community has to offer to support you and your new child. Hosted at The Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-433-8000 or visit www.ofoinc.org/find-program/building-healthy-families/baby-shower/

JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Find your next employment opportunity with Amphenol Aerospace. Includes opportunity to meet one-on-one with hiring managers, apply in person, showcase skills & talents, and win prizes. Southside Mall, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

MEET ME ON MAIN – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed for live music performances, vendors, outdoor dining, and more for the community to enjoy and celebrate spring. Main Street, Oneonta. 607-376-7599 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

RUSSIAN HISTORY – 1 p.m. Learn about the history of the Martha and Mary Community of Mercy convent, founded by Grand Duchess Elizaveta Feodorovna after the assassination of her husband and the work the convent did caring for orphans, the indigent, and victims of war. Presented by Dr. Louise Hardiman who will explore re the rich artistic history of the convent church and its cultural context, drawing from her research on the national artistic revival in late imperial Russian art and the history of British-Russian relations. Presented by the Russian History Museum, Jordanville. 315 858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org

YOUTH LECTURE – 1 – 2 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for a lecture to area youth featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Free, open to the public. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

CONCERT – 4 p.m. Enjoy an intimate concert featuring Evan Jagels on upright bass and Nicole Brancato on prepared piano as they musically explore their reactions to paintings displayed in the gallery. Maskes recommended. Cost, $20/adult. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SPRING CELEBRATION – 6 – 8 p.m. Celebrate spring and enjoy live music with a delicious spaghetti dinner to eat-in or take-out. Cost, $8/adult. Proceeds go to support church missions. Great Hall, St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit www.facebook.com/stjamesoneonta/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come out for a retelling of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ by Wendy Kesselman based on the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. The Diary of Anne Frank chronicled her life as her family hid in Nazi occupied Amsterdam from 1942-44. The material may not be suitable for children. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions