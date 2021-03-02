HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Annual Ice Harvest Goes Online 02-04-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4

ICE HARVEST – 7 p.m. Hanford Ice Harvest goes online. Presenting ‘Winter’s Coolest Crop: Ice Harvesting History and Culture’ with staff Liz Callahan, Andrew Robichaud, assistant professor of History whose in-progress book is a history of the ice trade in North America. They will also discuss the annual festival celebrates this community tradition. Free, registration required. Presented by Hanford Mills Museum, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

LEGENDS OF THE GAME – 1 p.m. Celebrate this years Black History Month with discussion with Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who launch Project Unity in 2020 as a way to bring black and white ball players together in striving for racial harmony in the US. Free, registration required for Zoom. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-barry-larkin?date=0

ALUMNI AWARDS – 7 p.m. 2nd annual induction ceremony for alumni of distinction, past students who have proven to be role models for current & future students. Inductees to include Sen. Peter Oberacker, Dr. Timothy French, More. Zoom link at schools website. Presented by Schenevus Central School. 607-638-5881 or visit www.schenevuscsd.org