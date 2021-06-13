HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Audition for performance, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ 06-14-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 14

FLAG DAY!

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Women between 25 & 55 are invited to audition for lead and supporting roles in October production of ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Held at Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/

VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP – 1 p.m. Kick off the Hall of Fames 82nd birthday week celebration with a tour through the history of the museum from 1939 on, a discussion exploring how artifacts are obtained and processed, and an explanation of the selection process for inductees. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-how-the-hall-of-fame-works-2021?date=0

RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org

HEALTHY EATING – 5:30 p.m. Learn how to cook healthy in 6 weeks. Each weeks is a 1-hour class with a nutrition lesson and a cook-a-long. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. June 14 thru July 19. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

PARADE – 7 p.m. Celebrate Flag Day with the Unadilla Fire Department. This 70th consecutive parade will begin at Unatego School and proceed to Church St. Unadilla where guest speakers will present. Unadilla. 607-369-9150 or visit www.facebook.com/Unadilla-Fire-Department-138382606326611/

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “The History of Ice Cream in New York” with Meg Lynch. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.