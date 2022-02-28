HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Book Signing with Local Author 03-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 1

LOCAL AUTHOR – 6 p.m. Welcome local author Chelsea Lauren for discussion of her YA Fantasy novel ‘Creatures Most Vile.’ Followed by Q&A session and a book signing. Copies will be available for purchase. Hosted at The Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 7 p.m. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main St., Laurens. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

EATING WELL – 6 p.m. Learn how diet and screening can work to prevent cancer. Presentation is followed by hands on meal prep of a healthy dish with affordable ingredients. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension & Cancer Services Program. Held at Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=EatingWellForCancerPrevention_243

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com/