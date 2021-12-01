HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Candlelight Vigil 12-2-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

VIGIL – 7 p.m. Bassett will hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the patients who have died of COVID-19. Family is invited to attend in person. All others are invited to attend by Zoom. Presented by Bassett Medical Center. 607-547-3626 or visit www.bassett.org/2021-memorial

SHOEBOXES FOR SENIORS – Create a box of gifts for seniors. You may include non-perishibles (nothing that will melt or leak) from body wash to books, to give to area seniors. Drop off locations are receiving up to 12/15 at The Green Earth, Southside Mall, NY Skin & Vein, The Working Kitchen in Oneonta. nyconnects@otsegocounty.com or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Record your feelings and experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, and more with a supportive group. Please bring your own supplies. Monthly meetings will include time to share and inspire eachother. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CHRISTMAS TREE – 6:30 p.m. Learn about the properties of different varieties of Christmas Trees from scent to needle retention and more. Cutting will be available to get a practical sense of what’s being discussed. Hybrid class offers either in person discussion or online. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 S. Grand St., Cobleskill. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/12/02/christmas-tree-varieties