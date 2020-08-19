HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Chamber Classic Golf Tournament 08-20-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

GOLF TOURNAMENT – 1 p.m. With new safety protocols, the Otsego County Chamber hosts 34th annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament featuring lunch wraps from Roundhouse Pub and Grill. Proceeds of Tournament will go to Community Foundation of Otsego County. Registration required. Hosted by The Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Dr., Oneonta. members.otsegocc.com/events/details/34th-annual-chamber-golf-classic-386

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – Noon. Healthy Otsego County residents are invited to drive-thru testing for Covid-19, free of charge courtesy of Otsego County Department of Health. Registration required. Southside Mall Parking Lot, Oneonta. 607-547-4279 to register.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Registration required. Franklin Methodist Church, 101 Main St., Franklin. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature band Doug Decker & The Poor Cupines performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.

WRITER SALON – 7:30 p.m. Join online Zoom Meeting to listen to contributing poets read from ‘Seeing Things: An Anthology of Poetry,’ which includes works by local poets who participated in the 2019 ‘Seeing Things’ poetry workshop. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/seeing-things-poetry/?instance_id=1182 for info.