HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Composers Discuss Conservation With Hanford Mills Museum 03-25-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 25

CONSERVATION – 7 p.m. Join the museum for discussion with Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, traditional musicians and co-founders of the Ashokan Center whose composition ‘Ashokan Farewell,’ became the musical hallmark of Ken Burn’s ‘The Civil War’ on PBS. Presented by the Hanford Mills Museum, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/interactions/

AUTHOR VISIT – CCS Elementary Students have opportunity for online visit with NY Times best selling author Tracey Baptiste (Minecraft: The Crash, The Jumbies, Rise of the Jumbies, The Totally Gross History of Ancient Egypt, more). Presented by Cooperstown Elementary School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/415599?org=cooperstown-csd

MANAGEMENT SERIES – 6 – 8 p.m. Own, care for, or just love horses? Take this series of 5 courses to learn all about how to care for them. Cost, $10/class. Forth session learn about equine risk management insights, and tips on avoiding liability from a lawyer. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/09/march-madness-equine-management-series

FUNDRAISER – 7 p.m. Tune in to listen to musician Nate Gross, who performs Blues, Jazz, Country and more streaming live. Pay what you like to support the Earlville Opera House. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com