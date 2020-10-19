HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Conversation With The Artist 10-20-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

ARTIST CONVERSATION – 8 p.m. Join Artist Luke Swinson, whose work is displayed in ‘dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga Artists Share Stories’ exhibit, for discussion of his art. Presented by Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/ for info.

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 2 p.m. Join Frick Award winning broadcaster Hawk Harrelson for a Virtual Voices of the Game to discuss his career and America’s favorite pass time. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-ken-harrelson?date=0

ART TALK – 2 p.m. ‘The Political Cartoons of Judge Magazine’ discussion with curator Mary Alexander. Learn about the magazine and the politics & history behind the cartoons. Free Zoom conference. Presented by Arkell Museum. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar