HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discuss Agriculture & the Environment 03-04-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 4

CONSERVATION – 7 p.m. Join the museum for discussion with landscape painter Ellen Wong, and Associate Professor Lisa Tessier on the rural and working landscape of Otsego County. Presented by the Hanford Mills Museum, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/interactions/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of ‘The Thaw Gallery of American Indian Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org