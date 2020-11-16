HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Exlpore Durer Exhibit On Zoom 11-17-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints’ with Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

EAT LOCAL – Support local restaurants for the years ‘Restaurant Week.’ Participating restaurants offer a 2 course prix fixe for $20, more deals. Visit website for menu. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

ENERGY WEBINAR – 1 – 2 p.m. In the agricultural industry? Learn about benefits of free Ag Energy Audit to reduce energy costs, improve farm resilience. Speakers include a National Grid Ag Energy Advisor, a farmers who has been through the process. Free, registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by HeatSmart Mohawk Valley. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/agricultural-energy-audit-webinar/ for info.

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Public Address Announcer Chuck Morgan, with 3,000 consecutive regular season games, will discuss his career with The Texas Rangers, and his experiences with the 2020 regular & post seasons. He will also discuss his experience before entering the booth from The Grand Ole Opry to Hee Haw. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-chuck-morgan?date=0

ART TALK – 2 p.m. ‘Autumn in the Arkell Museum Permanent Collection’ discussion with curator Mary Alexander. Learn how autumn is portrayed in works by Winslow Homer, Joellyn Duesberry, many others in permanent collection. Free Zoom conference. Presented by Arkell Museum. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar