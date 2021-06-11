HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Explore Art in Natures Gallery 06-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 12

ART TRAIL – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Explore the trails where professional and student artists of the Butternut Valley are showing their works. Reservations, masks required. Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. 917-364-0478 or visit www.butternutvalleyalliance.org

GAME OF SHROOMS – All Day. Participate world wide event where artists hide mushrooms around communities for intrepid seekers to find. In Cherry Valley, ceramicist Rita Seiko Payne will be hiding 20 ceramic mushrooms. Check out her instagram for clues to the hiding spots. Get out and see what you find. Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Rd., Burlington Flats. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

SYMPOSIUM – 9 a.m. Academics and Researchers come together for the Cooperstown Symposium on Baseball and American Culture where they will present and discuss a variety of topics concerning the game of baseball and how it relates to our culture and society. Registration required for Zoom meetings. Cost, $50/non-member. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame and SUNY Oneonta. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-cooperstown-symposium-2021?date=0

HIKE WITH PRIDE – 1 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for fun hike. RSVP required. Location TBD. 607-386 1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

SONGBIRD SESSIONS – 2 – 3 p.m. Bring out the whole family to listen to the Hartwick Jazz Trio jazzify the songs we all know and love. Free, reservation required. Donations welcome. Outdoors. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/songbird-sessions-pop-gets-jazzed/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4 – 6 p.m. Support local church at delicious take-out only Brooks BBQ chicken dinner & Bake Sale. Full dinner of chicken half, coleslaw, potatoes, brownie, & a roll cost is $10. Masks required. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-2357 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com/events