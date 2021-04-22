HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Explore The Galaxy Online 04-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 23

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Explore the universe, learn whats new in the field of astronomy in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

DEADLINE – Last Day for farms to register for Family Farm Day, 2021. Visit www.familyfarmday.org for info.

CONSERVATION – 10 – 10:30 a.m. Learn about the Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District, it’s program, and how county residents can get involved. Presented as part of OCCA’s online Earth Festival. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FOREST HIKE – 5 – 8 p.m. Join Liz Mundy, OCCA volunteer & ADK Conservation Chair, for Earth Festival hike to Star Field in Cooperstown. Driving directions to the trail head will be provided in the parking lot at the Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Text 607-287-4395 to sign up or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/