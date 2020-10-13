HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fall Garden Presentation 10-14-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

PRESENTATION – Noon – 1 p.m. Learn about Forcing Bulbs with Master Gardener Susan Jones. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/10/14/forcing-bulbs

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/