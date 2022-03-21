HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Family Game Night with the Springfield Library 03-22-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 22

GAME NIGHT – 7 – 8 p.m. Join the group to play fun strategy game ‘Settlers of Catan.’ Adult and childrens game will be available so bring the whole family. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop by thrift shop and boutique to support Helios Care. March 22 through 25 everything in store is $1. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com