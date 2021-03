HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Farmers’/Fenimore Museums Reopen! 04-01-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 1

REOPENING – Museum exhibits reopen for visitors. Fenimore Art Museum, Farmers’ Museum, More.

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org