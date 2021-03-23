HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fighting Fire In Early Oneonta 03-24-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

ONEONTA HISTORY – 6:30 p.m. Online program from exhibit ‘Up from the Ashes: Oneonta Shaped by Fire’ featuring exhibit planners Carlene Bermann, Bob Brzozowski, others will discuss highlights. Presented by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Peru. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

FRUIT TREE PRUNING – 6:30 p.m. Join Laura McDermott at Middlefield Orchard to learn about Tree and Small Fruit Tree pruning. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 124 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/21/tree-small-fruit-pruning

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call in for help with your digital devices. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.

ANTI-RACISM DISCUSSION – 7 p.m. Panel discusses next topic in the Cooperstown Reflects on Racism series ‘Looking Past the Mirror, Taking Action.’ Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-434-3418 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-the-village-library-23034666815

WRITER SERIES – 7 p.m. Hartwick college presents its visiting writers series featuring poet Brendan Walsh, Hartwick alumni with works published in American Literary Review, Glass Poetry, and more. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. Next presentation held 4/28. Presented by Hartwick College. 607-431-4921 or visit www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/