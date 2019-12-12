HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

CHRISTMAS CEILI – 7 – 9 p.m. Celebrate the season with full Irish Dance, traditional ceili dance. Audience participation encouraged. Cost, $10/adult. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

HOLIDAY MARKET – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find unique gifts at The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org

SANTA VISIT – 3 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy ‘Elf.’ Fun family musical based on film of same name. Presented by Orpheus Theater. Cost, $20/adult. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org