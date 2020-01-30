HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

FILM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Cabin Fever film series concludes with showing of ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ (2018) directed by Morgan Neville. Film begins at 7. Free, donations accepted. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

GRAND OPENING – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate opening of new business. See the showroom, enjoy refreshments from Noon – 3, enter raffle to win Dewalt Tool set. Oneonta Window & Door, 20 Lewis St., Oneonta. 607-353-8088 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWindowAndDoor/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Give blood to help save a life. Upstairs Ballroom, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=13820

LAUNDRY LOVE – 1 – 3 p.m. Free laundry service to those in need sponsored by Progressive Primary Care solutions. 2 loads/individual. Metro Cleaners, 115 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-433 8000 or visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Knives Out.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Public is invited to enjoy presentation on outer space with new Digistar 6 digital planetarium system. Followed by star gazing at College Camp, weather permitting. Free, registration required. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

THEATER – 7 – 10 p.m. Apollo Music club presents hit musical ‘Hair’ a story of a group of politically active hippies, their take on the changing world of the ‘70s. Admission, $5/person. Goodrich Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta.