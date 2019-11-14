HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

HOLIDAY SHOW & SALE – 5 – 7 p.m. Find beautiful items by local artists, craftspeople for holiday gift giving. (Or just to treat yourself.) Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER 7 – 9:30 p.m. p.m. CCS Thespians present fall musical “Company.” Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/