HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

AUDUBON SOCIETY – 7:30 p.m. Presentation “Collected stories of 2019” featuring photographs of birds, foxes, butterfly’s, other natural subjects by local photographer Rick Bunting. Will feature stories about favorite events from this year. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

RUMMAGE SALE – Noon – 5 p.m. Find interesting item, enjoy baked goods at Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch/

PRIDE CONFERENCE – 4 p.m. Features presentations on theme “Celebrating Our Histories, Envisioning Our Futures” with keynote speaker Jim Obergefell, 9 p.m., whose case before the Supreme Court of the US brought marriage equality to the Nation. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta.

HARVEST DINNER – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Celebrate the season. Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings, homemade pie. Takeout available. Cost, $12/adult. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

OKTOBERFEST – 4:30 p.m. till everything’s gone. Enjoy music, food, & fun. Features Sauerbraten, Latkes, Knodle, Pumpernickle Bread, Black Forest Cake, More. Take out available. Admission by donation. Christ Church, 46 River St. Cooperstown. 607-547-9555 or visit www.facebook.com/christchurchcooperstown/

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Join a guide to explore the museum after dark, learn about the mysteries, ghostly happening associated with the village. Learn what Things Go Bump In The Night. Cost, $17/non-member. Famers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/ghost-tours

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. Ghost tour visits places where ghostly manifestations have been reported over the years and areas identified by the Ghost Hunters Halloween special. Cost, $20/person. Reservations required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “The Lion King.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘Duane Michals: The Portraitist’ then enjoy film, starting at 7, connected to exhibit with introduction. This week “Adaptation” with Tilda Swinton & Meryl Streep (Rated R). Cost, $7/non-member. Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

CONCERT – 7 p.m. ‘The Modernistics’ perform upbeat show of music and dance from ‘Sunny Side of the Street’ to ‘It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing,” and other American classics. Free, open to public. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Rd., Herkimer. 315-574-4015 or visit www.herkimer.edu/the-foundation/foundation-events/robert-h-wood-great-artists-series

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Theatrical production of ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest’ presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-5407 or visit foothillspac.org