HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 1

LECTURE – 6 p.m. Dr. Walter E. Little will speak on Mayan textile production in Guatemala. Free, open to the public. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College. Info, (607) 431-4839 www.hartwick.edu/news/little-to-address-mayan-textile-industry-in-hartwick-lecture/

TAI CHI – 10-11 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis classes for ages 60 and older. Free, donations accepted, registration and commitment to a minimum of 11 classes required. Meadows Complex, 140 County Hwy 33W, Cooperstown. 607-547-4232.

KNITTING – 1 – 2 p.m. Knit, crochet, or handcraft with friends. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. Meetings for those who desire to live free of nicotine. Front Meeting Room, St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 845-332-7803 or visit nicotine-anonymous.org