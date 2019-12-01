HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

AWARDS – 4 p.m. Hartwick college holds 2019 Quinquennial Awards Celebration recognizing milestones faculty & staff service to the college. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4315 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/quinquennial-awards-to-recognize-service-to-hartwick-5/

NOTES FOR SOLDIERS – All Day. Create Christmas cards with personalized notes for soldiers. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

POP-UP SHOP – Noon – 4 p.m. Find artful, functional pottery by longtime member Alice Siegfried. Available through 12/7. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

DISCUSSION – Noon – 3 p.m. Students are invited to discuss where to draw the line on gun control with the Young Americans for Liberty. Hogdon IRC, SUNY Oneonta.

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Try out for role in Orpheus Theater’s production of ‘Spamalot.’ St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/