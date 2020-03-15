HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 16

POP-UP SHOP – 5 – 7 p.m. Find hand blown glass pieces ranging from functional to artistic by Hartwick College Graduate Crystal Postighone. The Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/theautumncafe/

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Last day to Fill the boot to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

CLASSIC MOVIE – 3:30 p.m. Enjoy classic, timeless films with the group. Discussion to follow. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

POSTPONED – HEALTH – 1:15 p.m. ‘Know The 10 Signs’ learn the facts & signs of Alzheimers disease with Ann Thayer, Alzheimer’s Association.. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com – POSTPONED

CANCELLED – PARENTS NIGHT – 6:45 – 8:30 p.m. Parents are invited to Junior Ballroom Dance Class. Gym, Cooperstown Elementary School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org – CANCELLED

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS