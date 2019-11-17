By: Larissa Ryan  11/17/2019  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

 11/17/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Artist Talk With Opera Art Director

14-19eventspage

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

ARTIST TALK – 6:30 p.m. Cocktails and conversation with Francesca Zambello, Artistic & General Director of Glimmerglass Festival and Pulitzer Prize winning poet Paul Muldoon. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served with a cash bar. $25 donation benefits Klinkhart Hall Arts Center. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, 191 Main St., Sharon Springs. For reservations, call 518-284-2105 or visit www.klinkhart.org

POP-UP SHOP – 2 – 7 p.m. Office of Sustainability, Otsego Pride Alliance, others present all inclusive ‘From Rags To Rainbows’ all inclusive thrift shop. All welcome from Campus, local community. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.