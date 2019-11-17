HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

ARTIST TALK – 6:30 p.m. Cocktails and conversation with Francesca Zambello, Artistic & General Director of Glimmerglass Festival and Pulitzer Prize winning poet Paul Muldoon. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served with a cash bar. $25 donation benefits Klinkhart Hall Arts Center. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, 191 Main St., Sharon Springs. For reservations, call 518-284-2105 or visit www.klinkhart.org

POP-UP SHOP – 2 – 7 p.m. Office of Sustainability, Otsego Pride Alliance, others present all inclusive ‘From Rags To Rainbows’ all inclusive thrift shop. All welcome from Campus, local community. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta.