HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 13

EARTH FEST – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Annual Earth Festival features a clothing swap, an art contest, free paper shredding, workshops and more. Milford Central School, 42 West Main St., Milford. Info, (607) 547-4488. occainfo.org/earth-festival/

BIRD WALK – 8 a.m. The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society leads a bird walk. Milford Central School parking lot, 42 West Main St., Milford. Info, (607) 547-4488. occainfo.org/earth-festival/

PANCAKES – 8 a.m. – noon. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pastries and more. To benefit food pantries in Jordanville and Cherry Valley. Presbyterian Church, Route 20 in East Springfield. Info, Diane Graf, phluter@oecblue.com

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Volunteer appreciation event includes coffee and goodies. Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. Info, www.sqspca.org.

POSTCARD SHOW – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. GOHS Postcard, Book & Ephemera show features vintage postcards, maps, sheet music, posters and more. Free admission. Social hall, Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Info, (607) 432-0960.

DRUMMING – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Percussion festival includes performances, presentations and interactive clinics. FREE for PAS members, students, children, and adults with children; $10 general admission. SUNY Oneonta, Fine Arts M201, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Info, (607) 436-3441

GALLERY TOUR – 11 a.m. A family-friendly tour of “Elephant & Piggie WE ARE ART.” The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Info, www.fenimoreartmuseum.org.

ENDGAME OPENING – 11 a.m. – Noon. Celebrate opening of Marvels “Avengers: Endgame”. Bring the kids dressed in favorite Marvel hero to decorate a Marvel Avengers cinch bag in the Kid Zone. Free. JC Penny, Southside Mall, Oneonta. 972-431-3400 or visit www.jcpenney.com/m/kids-club?pageId=pg40069600006

SPRING TEA – 1-3 p.m. Spring tea service in heirloom cups with pastries and sandwiches. Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Info, (607) 547-9515.

CAT YOGA –2 p.m. Lisa Brown leads Cat Yoga to benefit the Susquehanna SPCA. Suggested donation, $10. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Info, (607) 547-9371.

READING – 2 p.m. Poets Robert Bensen and Bertha Rogers will read from their new books and sign copies. The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main Street, Oneonta. Info, (607) 433-8898.

DINNER – 4-6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving in April features a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings. $10 adults, $4 kids, proceeds benefit local food banks. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 139 W. Main St., Sidney.(607) 563-1806.

POT LUCK– 7 p.m. Celebrate spring with a community pot luck. Bring a dish to pass. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, Fly Creek. Info, mariadeysenroth@yahoo.com.

A CAPELLA – 7 p.m. 8 is Eneuf performs a variety of songs a capella. Free, donations accepted. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, (607) 435-7008.